Happy Thanksgiving from Fort Worth PD mounted patrol

In this edition of the Fort Worth Police Department's Horse'N Around, the hoofed officers share what they're thankful for.
'San Antonio 4' exonerated

This is a clip from "Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four" a documentary about four women who were wrongfully convicted of gang-raping two little girls in San Antonio more than 20 years ago.

In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

According to Capt. Mark Pierce of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Wichita, Kansas, an initial four-car crash occurred nearby, which resulted in three people being transported to the hospital for minor injuries. As a tow truck was arriving to secure one of the vehicles in that crash, a passing train clipped the bed of the truck, sending a car flying. No injuries were reported from the second crash.

