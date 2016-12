Refugio kicker Diego Gonzales kicked an 18-yard field goal with 8 seconds left as the Bobcats edged Crawford 23-20 in the Class 2A Division I football championship. QB Jacobe Avery rushed for 116 yards and two scores and threw for 80 yards and another TD for Refugio (15-1). Crawford (14-2) was led by Gage Pearson who threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns.