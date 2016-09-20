Arlington,Texas among 6 best cities in U.S., Money says

Actor Matthew McConaughey spoke to area high school students about his Just Keep Livin foundation with the help of Prince Fielder at Rangers Youth Ballpark on Monday (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis said walking five batters -- the most he's walked since Sept. 25, 2014 -- was uncalled for. "It's on me. The sixth inning was junk," he said. (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis makes his second start Sunday since returning from the disabled list. Lewis said he's close to returning to his form the first three months of the season (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
Yu Darvish allowed a career-high seven earned runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings Saturday night as the Rangers lost 11-2 to the Oakland Athletics (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).