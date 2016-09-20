48 dogs found at Parker County residence

Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis said walking five batters -- the most he's walked since Sept. 25, 2014 -- was uncalled for. "It's on me. The sixth inning was junk," he said. (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis makes his second start Sunday since returning from the disabled list. Lewis said he's close to returning to his form the first three months of the season (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
Yu Darvish allowed a career-high seven earned runs on seven hits and four walks in five innings Saturday night as the Rangers lost 11-2 to the Oakland Athletics (Video by Stefan Stevenson/Star-Telegram).
Two Fort Worth police officers were shot Friday night as they responded to a call about a possible suicide in a house in Wedgwood, police officials said. The officers were taken to JPS Hospital. One was in serious condition, the other had minor injuries, officials said. Both were expected to survive. (Star-Telegram/Max Faulkner)