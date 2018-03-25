March Makeover – Part 4: This month, we’re popping our own hoods to analyze our knowledge, skills and abilities and discuss ways to make us better at work. To wrap things up, we look at the power of persistence.

All this month, we’ve been talking about how we can make ourselves better at work. With daylight savings time taking effect and winter turning to spring, March also feels like the perfect month to make changes in our work lives as well. But while changes to both our clocks and the season are automatic, dare I say passive in nature, the changes necessary to be better at work must be active. We cannot stand idly by and hope and wish that sooner or later something happens to get us that better job or start that new business. We must seize the day. But what is the extent of those changes? Do we need to go “whole hog” and perform a complete reboot in order to attain the perfect work makeover? Or do we just need to make a few tweaks to attain the kind of makeover that we need?
All month, I’ve been incorporating the following quote into each article from Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, about what the company must do to stay on top in the ever-changing world that is technology and software development: “We must change to stay the same.” He went on to explain that in order for Microsoft to maintain what they’re good at, some things must change while others stay the same. I think that we all possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities that make us valuable in our positions. I also truly believe that most of us want to perform our best at work each and every day. However, we get tired, we get weary, and life gets in the way. But the changes that we have been talking about all month to complete our work makeovers are not total transformations. They are more along the lines of small tweaks we can make in order to keep moving onward and upward.
Never miss a local story.
For the past three weeks, we’ve been focusing on components of that makeover. In week one, we examined our communication; specifically, at how we could go beyond PowerPoint to enhance the messages we’re sending to colleagues, customers, and whoever else may be our audience. Week two was all about engagement, which as The Conference Board defines it, “A heightened emotional connection that an employee feels for his or her organization, that influences him or her to exert greater discretionary effort to his or her work.” If a workplace has engaged employees, they often also have higher levels of productivity, greater customer satisfaction, better retention rates of top talent, and an increased sense of health and well-being among employees. In week three we discussed mindfulness, the differences between it and engagement, and how by living in the moment makes us happier at work and in life.
To end our month-long series, I wanted to discuss what’s at the heart of every act of change. If we do decide to embark on our March Makeovers, then first we must act. But, action that creates true change isn’t just a one-time thing. In order for that new action to stick, it must be repeated. We must practice it over and over and over again. In essence, we must have persistence.
Persistence is one of those things that’s talked about almost ad nauseam in our society today. An endless number of books have been written about it, it’s the favorite subject of corporate presentations, and enough YouTube channels are devoted to it that it could have its own network of shows 24/7/365. On a whim, I woke up last Sunday morning and began scrolling through my Facebook feed looking for clips about persistence. I found half a dozen in less than one minute. One of clips was of Arnold Schwarzenegger giving a speech on his five steps to success. Now whatever your opinion is of the guy, the truth is that he came to the US with hardly any money and barely able to speak the language. But he did have something; he had a vision of what he wanted to become. As a boy, two things shaped this vision. One, he saw a documentary on America and knew that was where he wanted to live. Two, he had read an article on Reg Park, a champion bodybuilder who became an actor, and decided that’s what he wanted to be as well. And that also began his five key points for success, which are: finding a vision and following it no matter what, never thinking small and always shooting for the starts, ignore the naysayers (especially those that said Hollywood would never want an over-sized bodybuilder as a leading man), work your butt off (when Arnold first came to the US, he trained five hours a day, worked as a bricklayer, went to college, and took acting classes at night), and always give back (Arnold gave back to the sport he loved and, later on, as a humanitarian and philanthropist). Besides being Arnold’s keys to success, those five things are also characteristics of what it means to be persistent.
Simple, right? Just follow these five rules and, BAM, success! No, it’s not really that easy. Being persistent isn’t easy. We’ve all experienced days that we want to just stay in bed, pull the sheets up over our heads and hide from the world. We get tired, we get weary, and life gets in the way. But let’s not forget what a kid who started out in life as a loser by failing every class in the eighth grade and then several in high school, and got his cartoons rejected many times over the years before his comic series “Peanuts” became one of the most successful of all time said about persistence: “We all face discouragement from time to time, but we also have a choice in how to handle it. If we’re persistent, if we hold fast to our faith, if we discover and develop the unique talents that each one of us have then there is no limit to our potential. In the end, there are no ‘losers.’ Some winners just take longer to develop.” – Charles Schultz
So, now that March is almost over, and a new month is nearly here, what should we do? Should we keep on doing the same job in the same manner and just tick off the days until maybe we can retire? Or should we look to complete a makeover and begin to excel at our jobs once again? We all have passion inside that we want to communicate to the world. We want to be engaged with both our work and our colleagues. We want to be mindful and be present at our workplace - that’s what will make us happy. But these things don’t just happen. We must be work hard at it every day. We must be persistent.
April is just around the corner. Let’s make it the month we begin to work on our makeovers. It might take a month, six months, or a year or two to complete it. Just remember, in the end there are no losers. Some winners just take longer to develop.
Comments