March Makeover – Part 3: This month, we’re popping our own hoods to analyze our knowledge, skills and abilities and discuss ways to make us better at work. This week, we examine why our minds might be wired against us in the modern workplace and what we can do about it.

March is a chaotic month. There’s March Madness, which always ends the way no one thought it would, the Ides of March, which didn’t end well for Julius Caesar, and daylight savings time begins, which ends in my schedule getting completely thrown off for an entire day. But March also marks a time of rebirth, when the plants and trees begin to bloom once again. Blooming this March isn’t something that is limited to vegetation. We humans can also begin to bloom again as well. Let’s face it, while January gets top billing in the personal change, many resolutions fall by the wayside by the first of February. But that’s just it…I think that “resolution” has become synonymous with “transformation,” which is a tall order, especially for working adults with an endless list of responsibilities both in our professional and personal lives.
Instead, what Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, said in a recent interview about what Microsoft must do to stay on top seems to be much more possible: “We must change to stay the same.” Wait. What? He went on to explain that in order for the company to maintain what they’re good at, some things change while others stay the same. I think that at the core of our work lives, we possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities that make us valuable in our positions. Most of us want to perform our best at work each and every day. However, we get tired, we get weary, and life gets in the way. But there are changes – not transformations – just small tweaks we can make in order to makeover ourselves at work and keep moving onward and upward.
For the past two weeks, we’ve been focusing on some components of that makeover. In week one, we examined our communication; specifically, at how we could go beyond PowerPoint to enhance the messages we’re sending to colleagues, customers, and whoever else may be our audience. Week two was all about engagement, which as The Conference Board defines it, “A heightened emotional connection that an employee feels for his or her organization, that influences him or her to exert greater discretionary effort to his or her work.” If a workplace has engaged employees, they often also have higher levels of productivity, greater customer satisfaction, better retention rates of top talent, an increased sense of health and well-being among employees (which often leads to decreased healthcare costs as well).
This week we continue down the “touchy-feely” road and discuss mindfulness. I say touchy-feely because mindfulness, much like engagement, can be a bit hard to quantify. I also realize that many might feel that engagement and mindfulness are basically the same. They are not. Engagement is about having a connection with our work; mindfulness is about our attention while at work. Specifically, mindfulness is about being conscious in the present moment. Here’s an example: Have you ever completed a task at work and then, 20 minutes later, you can’t remember what you just did? It’s happened to all of us, we go on autopilot when it comes to certain rote tasks. In my job, I’ve had a ton of phone interviews over the years and I admit that there have been more than a few where the person is talking and instead of listening to them in certain segments, I’m typing up the article to meet my deadline. And, while technology has made our lives better, there is no force on the planet that challenges our focus more than the little gadgets tethered to our palms, constantly buzzing and chiming their need for our attention.
The battle for our brains
Before we get into how we can improve our mindfulness, let’s look at some hard numbers so that we can be more – ahem, mindful – of what’s really going on in terms of our collective attention deficit at work. According to the American Institute of Stress, “$300 billion of economic output is lost in the US each year through absenteeism, poor performance, employee turnover, accidents and stress-related workers compensation claims.” By practicing mindfulness at work, we help increase the bottom line by feeling more resilient, being responsive rather than reactive, and showing compassion to ourselves and others, which builds trusts with our colleagues and other stakeholders.
But there’s an even more interesting battle going on here than the one that involves a business’s bottom line. It seems that our minds were built to wander, and that’s a bad thing. In a recent Harvard Gazette article, Harvard psychologists Matthew A. Killingsworth and Daniel T. Gilbert concluded that, “People spend 46.9 percent of their waking hours thinking about something other than what they’re doing, and this mind-wandering typically makes them unhappy.” But why is a little daydreaming so bad? We’ve all been in a boring meeting or twelve and start thinking about lying on a beach or carving up a ski run. “Many philosophical and religious traditions teach that happiness is to be found by living in the moment, and practitioners are trained to resist mind wandering and to ‘be here now,’” Killingsworth and Gilbert noted in the article. “These traditions suggest that a wandering mind is an unhappy mind.”
Three to keep in mind
So now that we know the power of mindfulness, and how much of a struggle it can be to attain it, how can we get better at it? Practicing mindfulness doesn’t mean finding a quiet room where you can close your eyes and chant for 30 minutes in the middle of the day. Here are three techniques that build on one another from a recent Harvard Business Review article:
“1. Tame your frenzy: Frenzy responds powerfully to negative emotions, which are regarded as signals of threat. Positive emotions and thoughts do the opposite — they improve the brain’s executive function, and so help open the door to creative and strategic thinking. Try to improve your balance of positive and negative emotions over the course of a day. You can tame negative emotional frenzy by exercising, meditating, and sleeping well. It also helps to notice your negative emotional patterns. Perhaps a coworker often annoys you with some minor habit or quirk, which triggers a downward spiral. Appreciate that such automatic responses may be overdone, take a few breaths, and let go of the irritation.”
“2. Prevent distractions from hijacking your focus: Use the ABC method as your brain’s brake pedal. Become Aware of your options: you can stop what you are doing and address the distraction, or you can let it go. Breathe deeply and consider your options. Then Choose thoughtfully: Stop? or Go?
“3. Shift Sets: While it’s great to be focused, sometimes you need to turn your attention to a new problem. Set-shifting refers to shifting all of your focus to a new task, and not leaving any behind on the last one. Sometimes it’s helpful to do this in order to give the brain a break and allow it to take on a new task. Before you turn your attention to a new task, shift your focus from your mind to your body. Go for a walk, climb stairs, do some deep breathing or stretches. Even if you aren’t aware of it, when you are doing this your brain continues working on your past tasks. Sometimes new ideas emerge during such physical breaks.”
