In Pursuit of Profession: Should you be a “free agent?”

Depending upon your age, and if you’re a human resources professional or not, these numbers might scare you:
A recent Equifax survey revealed that 40 percent of employees who quit jobs did so within six months of starting the position. Another recent survey, by Allied Workforce Mobility, found that companies are losing a quarter of all new employees within a year. And if that isn’t enough: one more recent Payscale survey found that Amazon and Google both had fairly high employee turnover rates, with the median employee tenure lasting merely a year.
Gone are the days of the long-term employee who clocked in day after day, month after month and year after year until they could retire with a gold watch and a solid pension. Today’s workforce is all about job mobility. In today’s job market, three years at one organization is considered, “a long time.” And if today’s new hire doesn’t feel the love during the onboarding process, you can pretty much count on them spending at least part of their day – every day – searching job listings for a better gig where they’ll feel appreciated. Lauren Sveen, owner and president of Corps Team Denver, a national talent acquisition firm specializing in connecting high-growth firms with high-caliber talent, explained an extreme case in a recent Denver Post article. “One highly sought after candidate I placed expected to spend his first day on the job meeting co-workers and getting better acquainted with the company. Instead, a manager spent a half-hour with him and then left him at his desk with no further instruction, guidance or introductions. He quit that day,” Sveen said.
What is a free agent?
So let’s assume you’re not up on your sports vernacular and you’re not quite sure what a free agent is. That’s ok. According to Wikipedia, “In professional sports, a free agent is a player who is eligible to sign with any club or franchise; i.e., not under contract to any specific team. The term is also used in reference to a player who is under contract at present but who is allowed to solicit offers from other teams.” Not being under contract allows free agents to have flexibility. If they see a better deal or a better team, they can go for it. But while that mindset might work in the sports world, is it right for our workforce? Should we always be looking out for number one (aka ourselves) rather than considering what leaving our colleagues, or the managers that took a chance and hired us, in the lurch? I mean, whatever happened to loyalty?
This may be a bit nostalgic on my part, but I think many of us want to go back to the days when we stayed at companies a long time. There was this deal, whether written or unwritten, between the employee and the employer: We would give the company all that we had – our time, our talent, and our sweat equity. In turn, the company would provide us with a career. We were rewarded not just monetarily, but with an opportunity to grow both professionally and even personally. We would be challenged and allowed to offer creative solutions and we would be recognized for our efforts that went above and beyond.
But now,
whether we like it or not, it seems that everything is about the short term. It’s about the quarterly performance. It’s about juicing the numbers as quickly as possible. Long term development of both the team and the player – to continue the sports euphemisms – simply can’t happen in that environment. Whether we think that’s a sad state of affairs or not; whether we think Millennials, with their whipsaw attention span, which is always partially focused on job postings while one foot is out the door, caused this phenomenon doesn’t matter. It is what it is. It is the era of the free agent at work. Fortunately, there’s a way to play the game that might allow you to score some touchdowns.
Changing your mindset
A recent posting on Career Key, a career assessment website, stated that, “viewing work through the eyes of the Free Agent Worker puts work in perspective and frees us to find economic and self-fulfillment.” To accomplish that goal, the site offered the following six principles that free agent workers need to keep in mind:
Strengthen Marketable Skills – “Keep an eye out for new job opportunities; be ready to get a new job before you are laid off. Talk with others in your field about jobs openings. Keep an updated resume and share it with others.”
Stay Mobile, Prepare to Change Jobs – “Prepare yourself and know how to change jobs at any time. While you should not be in a constant state of anxiety about your job, you should not feel secure or complacent either. Supervisors change, technology changes, and ultimately you are responsible for finding another job if something happens to your current one – or you need to leave it.”
Watch Your Company and Industry Information – “Information is power. Watch your company and keep up to date with your industry information. Identify trends in your company and industry that will affect you.”
Do Better at Work – “When you do better at work, you are less likely to be laid off and more likely to get stronger recommendations and reviews. You will have better job opportunities in the future.”
Balance Life and Work – “Balance life and work by making yourself and family your top priorities. Your personal support system - family, friends and community members - will sustain you in hard times and help make you more resilient in the ever-changing world of work.”
Optimism and Thinking Positive – “What you think controls how you feel and act. If you think the "glass is half empty," you are sure to feel discouraged and immobilized. Rational and practical thoughts lead to good feelings and positive action.”
