In Pursuit of Profession: Top 10 Work Apps

Top 10 lists are subjective, especially when it comes to the apps we use. If I’m a runner, my top 10 apps might include Map My Run or Runkeeper. If you’re into fishing, then you might have Fishing Spots or Fishbrain in your top 10. When it comes to apps that help us navigate our work lives, the list becomes more objective, especially if we work in an office where the rules of business and administrative issues are fairly similar. However, when it comes to work apps, not only is there a constant emergence of new ones, but our old favorites are also evolving all the time, so it pays to keep on top of these apps in case one or several might make us more efficient and effective.
Since I am not anywhere close to being an expert on apps, I turned to Code Authority, an established custom software provider located in Frisco. Jason Taylor, Code Authority’s president and founder, along with his partners came to the rescue, delivering their list on the 10 best apps for the workplace:
Booster Fuels – is a revolutionary app that few people are aware of. What this app does is allow you to order gas while you’re at work! It’s simple to use and the benefits are amazing. While you’re working, a gas truck will pull up to your car and fill your tank. Their prices for gas either match or beat local gas prices; you also don’t pay any fees if you place your order before a certain time in the morning. The only downside is that the employer or building manager has to have an agreement with Booster Fuels in order for them to perform the service. However, there are a growing number of companies registered…it might be worth asking your employer about it!
DocuSign - is an app which gives people the ability sign, manage, and send documents on both Android and Apple mobile devices. Contracts can be instantly sent anywhere in the world to quickly acquire someone’s electronic signature, which they can provide with a greater convenience. Along with speeding up the process of negotiation, contracts can also be stored and organized electronically.
Slack – has a top-notch user interface that allows efficient communication throughout a workplace in real time. This app makes communication between team members easier by allowing teams to setup various channels to discuss any topic, as well as allowing a wide array of extensions - there is one for just about any task. It also has an efficient and easy-to-use file sharing system which allows you to quickly disseminate spreadsheets, PDF’s, images, documents, videos, and much more.
Office Lens – essentially turns your mobile device into a portable scanner for quick and efficient storage of any written information that you may encounter in the workplace. Office Lens takes a picture of any written material, and instantly edits the photo to make it look more like a standard scan.
Evernote – allows you to easily jot down information on the run, whether that is a reminder, a dead-line, or just a picture of your shopping list. Your notes are automatically organized and stored on all of your devices, to make the notes easily accessible. This is a great way to take notes when you’re in meetings with clients or collaborators.
CalenGoo – is an app that is designed to provide you with a more flexible and more detailed-oriented calendar than the one that comes pre-installed in your mobile device. This app is easily synced with Google Calendar, among many other calendar systems. CalenGoo also allows you to have more than one calendar on your mobile device which makes things easier all-around. The user interface is very simple to use, while simultaneously providing you with a large array of features, including color coding different types of appointments.
Concur- is an app that is designed to make business related expense-reporting more accurate and efficient. With Concur you can import data from credit cards, photograph receipts, itemize hotel charges, approve travel request, submit or approve expense reports, and more. What this means is that you won’t have to spend as much time shuffling through receipts and won’t have to worry if you forget cab fare because all expenses can be quickly documented with ease.
Postmates – is a very useful app in the workplace. Postmates allows you to order delivery for anything to any address. You simply place an order on the app; a driver will pick up your order, and can deliver directly to your workplace. This can be useful if you run out of office supplies and can’t leave work, aren’t feeling so well and need over the counter medicine that isn’t available, or even if you don’t feel like going out for lunch but are craving food from a certain restaurant.
Waze – is a navigation app that allows the community to log and share traffic conditions and road info in real-time. Have you ever been on your way to work and hit a traffic jam that makes you late? If you had just taken a slightly different route, you could have gotten to work on time or had a more relaxing break. Waze solves this problem for you; if there’s a traffic jam on your route to work, you will be aware of it so you can take a different route in order to avoid it.
LinkedIn – LinkedIn has been a staple of the business community for quite a while now. LinkedIn is a great social media platform that allows you to connect with co-workers, clients, and to make new connections to grow your professional network. You can also join groups relative to your job title in order to learn information that you can benefit from and share with others.
The ode to code
Taylor and his team are fairly certain that with business and technology trends changing so much, it wouldn’t surprise them to see all new names on this list next year. “To see some of these new apps in their early stages you can attend CodeLaunch – an annual seed accelerator and incubator with a focus on software startups which takes place annually in Frisco,” said Taylor.
For more information on Code Authority and CodeLaunch, visit www.codeauthority.com<http://www.codeauthority.com> and www.codelaunch.com<http://www.codelaunch.com>.
