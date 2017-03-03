In Pursuit of Profession: Work like a girl

“I don’t know how she does it all.”
Many of us have heard that statement used to describe the working women, especially working moms, we know. More and more studies are showing just how valuable women are to organizations. They bring not only a unique viewpoint in terms of finding solutions to problems and managing people, but many are also master taskmasters. So, if women bring so much to the table at work, then why are most still not being recognized in terms of pay, benefits and general respect for the great jobs they are doing? I talked with Jessica Shortall, author or Work. Pump. Repeat: The New Mom's Survival Guide to Breastfeeding and Going Back to Work. As a citizen advocate for paid family leave, she writes and speaks on the topic around the country and her 2015 TEDxSMU talk, which focused on the that subject, has been viewed more than 1.3 million times.
Mark Fadden (MF): “A recent study from the Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis suggests that, after examining the work of almost 10,000 economists, women with children produce more work than their childless colleagues at nearly every stage of a typical 30-year work life. Why do you think that is the case?”
Jessica Shortall (JS): “I'm guessing that whole mouths to feed, bills to pay thing plays a role! And of course, having a hard stop when childcare ends focuses the mind. The study found that mothers remain more productive long after the children are grown, which suggests that the productivity skills gained as part of motherhood remain in place for a lifetime. I wasn't surprised, though, that those productivity gains are not seen when children are very young. Those are difficult years! But it's a great reminder to employers that supporting new parents through that early time has a great return on investment.”
MF: “You are an advocate for paid family leave. Can you give a brief definition of what it is and how it benefits working parents?”
JS: “Broadly, paid family leave means paid, job-secured time off for workers for a variety of family needs - birth, illness, caring for a child or spouse or aging parent. It benefits working parents in a number of ways: when they can afford to take time off, they do, in greater numbers, meaning they can actually focus on their own health needs and those of their family members without a significant drop in income or loss of job.
“Women are still expected to shoulder caregiving, and they do, in massive numbers. But 33 percent of working women caregivers decrease their work hours and 16 percent quit their jobs because they don't have the flexibility of paid leave. That's part of why women who are caregivers are 2.5 times more likely to live in poverty and five times more likely to receive Supplemental Security Income. Paid leave could change that picture.”
MF: “What is the current state of paid family leave in America?”
JS: “The U.S. is the only industrialized country that does not offer universal paid leave for new parents. We do have FMLA, but half of new parents are ineligible for even that unpaid leave, so it's not a solution. The prevailing narrative is to allow the market to solve this problem, with voluntary paid leave from companies. But this leaves most workers out, and it ties paid leave to an employer, which, as we've seen with health care, does not work. In short, the U.S. is failing its workers, its employers, and its families on this front.”
MF: “Women also continue to be underpaid for doing the same work as their male counterparts. Why do you think that is still the case?”
JS: “Some of this does go back to the lack of paid leave, coupled with the hard fact that women just do shoulder much more of the caregiving, so they're disproportionately affected. Caregiving gaps in working life - taking years off for new babies, or aging parents, set back women's earning trajectories.
“There are other factors as well. Many women don't advocate for themselves, financially, in the same way as their male counterparts. Starting off a career at a lower salary than a man doing the same job can reverberate throughout a woman's earning life. And culturally, women seem to approach work advancement differently. One study at Hewlett Packard found that women applied for jobs when they thought that they met 100 percent of the job requirements, while men applied when they thought they had 60 percent of job requirements. Many women - myself included - have work to do to change the way we view and advocate for ourselves at work.”
MF: “There is the phenomenon referred to as the “glass cliff” where women are more likely to step into leadership roles at companies that are already in crisis, which may set them up for failure. Why do you think women in leadership and CEO roles still aren’t getting the respect they deserve?
JS: “Our workplaces - culture, structure, hours, incentives, penalties - were set up by and for men. That's just a fact. Boards of directors - still mostly men. Expectations of performance - from hours at the office to management style - set by and for men. When women approach these things differently, even if they are very successful in doing so, that performance sometimes does not fit into the expected paradigm of what success looks like. It's why diversity at the top is more than just nice to have. We won't have work cultures that reflect and reward the different ways in which women bring success to an organization until we have women at the top shaping culture, expectations, and rewards.”
MF: “What are your thoughts on how men’s resistance to perform work that has been traditionally performed by women, aka “pink-collar jobs” (nursing, teaching, etc), adds to the imbalance of women and pay? Does one influence the other in any particular way? If these types of jobs are the fastest-growing these days, and the ones that working-class men typically filled are going by the wayside, how can we get men to change their view of these jobs and start filling them?”
JS: “Work culture for men is just as toxic, in its own way, as it is for women. Men are locked into expectations - don't take paternity leave, don't do certain jobs, don't allow caregiving to bleed into your working life. That's just as restrictive in its way as the expectations women face about caregiving and work. Role models for kids and adults would help - in children's books, TV, and film, when men fill these pink-collar roles it's usually portrayed as a joke, or the man as a bumbling fool. Conversely, women are not shown in leadership and executive roles. We are starting to have amazing diversity in how kids are portrayed, but they are still growing up with the same gendered representation of work and family life that you and I grew up with. You can't be what you can't see - and when pink-collar work is ridiculed and portrayed as un-masculine, you are naturally going to have a culture in which men don't do those jobs.”
