In Pursuit of Profession: 2017 social media strategies

There are some professions that live and die by social media (SM) these days. Anyone who does any kind of marketing or communication for their organizations - digital marketing professionals, content specialist, communication managers, even website designers – needs to be up to speed on the latest SM platforms. But what about a person who is running a small business? Perhaps they’re a sole proprietor who’s wearing several different hats – operations manager, head accountant, chief marketing officer - to keep the business going? And how about the rest of us who are trying to manage our careers? Should those of not directly involved in marketing or communications worry about how to utilize SM when we’re managing our careers or looking for the next rung up on the corporate ladder?
The answer is, it’s 2017 and yes, you need to not only be familiar with SM when it comes to your career, but we all need a plan of attack in terms of how to best utilize it when trying to attract potential employers.
Stay top-of-mind
Businesses can always use more business. And, businesses get new business when customers use their products or services. So, in order for a customer to know about a business, they need to be thinking about that business. But with so many businesses out there offering similar products or services and with so much information swirling around in our brains, business owners need their businesses to remain what the kids are calling “top-of-mind.” Economic Times defines top-of-mind as, “the image, sound, name, brand or attribute that comes to mind immediately when asked about products or brands in a category enjoys the highest 'top of the mind recall' with the consumer.” And with so many of us using the good old interwebs these days, there’s perhaps no better way for a business to maintain a high top-of-mind quotient than by killing it on SM. “In a recent article from Entreprenuer.com, they said, “social media will be an even larger referral traffic goldmine [in 2017],” said Catherine Peña, Certified Business Mentor with SCORE Fort Worth. “Products and services are being discovered on social media, consumers are turning to social media when they need customer support ... — it’s a major source of quality referral traffic.” So having a social media plan is very important for small business owners. Social media is another way to be in communication with their fans and customers.”
If you’re a business owner and you’re just getting started with SM, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. But most SM experts urge those folks to think in terms of one word: brand. Peña says that by creating a brand, a business owner is increasing their social media presence, something that she helps business owners manage with workshops she hosts at the SCORE offices in Fort Worth several times a year. “In my workshop, I share with my attendees that a successful online presence starts with their business content, a list of industry keywords, a mobile-friendly website, branded social media platforms and online review profiles. All of these work together for an effective online presence. A solopreneur or professional can utilize these components to brand themselves. Overall, a person or business should actively control their online message,” Peña said.
Another aspect of social media is, well, it’s social. Marketing a business on SM can be very “quid pro quo.” Businesses can help each other just by mentioning them in a blog or by liking one of their posts. “Social media is an opportunity for businesses to promote other businesses like when they go networking,” said Peña. “People want to support small business owners who contribute to the community, give referrals or acknowledged other great small businesses. The best thing about "quid pro quo" is the benefit of free advertising. If one business shows up and says something nice like 'Happy One Year in Business!" or "Congrats on your latest achievement!" then their business logo and name will show up that businesses social media feed.”
For all of the benefits that SM brings, business owners must understand that once they get an SM presence, they’ve got to go all in. In other words, with SM, you can’t get a little bit pregnant. “Social media is an extension of community and relationship building. Small business owners cost themselves by not branding their social media, consistently engaging with their following and postings regularly. Social media is like picking up the phone and talking to your best friend. Failing to understand that is to say that your products or services are not superior and that you have enough business,” Peña said.
What about the working (wo)man?
SM is not just for business owners. In fact, a recent Workopolis posting stated that 93 percent of employers search a job applicant’s SM profile at some point during the interview process. So, for those of us that are part of the 35 to 40 percent that are looking for a new job right now, Workopolis also posted the top three things that employers are looking for in our SM profiles:
1.) “51 percent of hiring managers are looking to see if the candidate will be a good fit with the corporate culture.” A quick review of your Facebook feed can tell a lot more about your true personality than a half hour job interview where you’re on your best behavior.
2.) “45 percent of hiring managers are researching potential hires on social media to find out more about that candidate’s qualifications.” Again, what you post online in SM circles can and does show your skills and talents. It can also show things like college affiliation and previous work experience, so if your resume doesn’t match up to said education and experience, then you’ve got some ‘splaining to do.
3.) “44 percent of hiring managers want to see if a candidate is creative.” There’s nearly an endless amount of apps and tools out there to let you show your creative side online. Employers, like someone with whom you’re enamored, tend to like those who show creativity and originality in their online content. For example, the online equivalent to taking the object of your desire for a vintage biplane ride on a date instead of the same old dinner-and-a-movie standard should do the trick.
Catherine Pena will be hosting her next SM workshop at the SCORE Fort Worth offices on Saturday February 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to register, visit www.fortworth.score.org.
