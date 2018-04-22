Grenadier Homes | North Arlington

Situated in a coveted North Arlington location near five major lakes, Grenadier Homes is building luxury Villas from the $290s in Viridian. This 2,000-acre master-planned community is centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth with convenient access to I-30 and Highways 360 and 183. Homeowners enjoy resort-style amenities including multiple pools, access to a 20-mile nature trail system, a clubhouse and Lake Club, numerous parks and playgrounds, a sailing center with access to state-of-the-art sailboats and even a dinosaur fossil excavation area. Buyers are encouraged to visit the Grenadier sales office soon to learn about move-in ready homes available this spring.
Viridian has been designed for resident interaction with both lifestyle amenities and a lifestyle calendar of events planned by the lifestyle director of the neighborhood. Grenadier Homes takes it a step further by designing one and two-story Villa homes with front yard courtyards that allow for fireplaces and outdoor living. Viridian homeowners enjoy low-maintenance living free of front yard maintenance, so they can lock-and-leave as they please.
Homebuyers searching for designs available now can select from available one and two-story showcase homes. The Cardinal I at 881 Birds Fort Trail offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a flex room, all on one level. This home displays volume ceilings throughout the open-concept kitchen, dining and family room, plus an elegant vaulted ceiling in the spacious master suite. Entertainers will love the spacious outdoor patio under a pergola, plus a fenced in front yard that is maintained by the HOA.
Other Villas available soon include the single-story Robin and Mockingbird plans, which also include two-story variations offering both three and four-bedroom plans. Each home is Energy Star Certified.
For additional information about floor plans and move-in ready homes available in Viridian, visit GrenadierHomes.com or call 682-422-9728.
To reach the community from I-30, exit at FM 147/N Collins St. and head north for 2.5 miles. To visit our three new, decorated model homes, enter the community on Viridian Park Way and continue about 1 mile until you reach the roundabout. Continue through the roundabout toward Tribute Park. Continue on Viridian Park Lane and make a U-turn at the end of the street onto Crested Eagle Way.
The three model homes will be on your right at the corner of Blue Lake Boulevard and Crested Eagle Way and the sales office address is 3910 Crested Eagle Way.
