Helen Painter Group Realtors | Crowley

The property at 10500 West Rocky Creek Road has a Hill Country view from practically every angle, with 11 acres reaching to the shore of Lake Benbrook. The panoramic views encompass hundreds of miles showcasing Texas at its finest. The designer windows and doors and variety of porches, balconies and patios invite the outdoors in while enticing those indoors, outdoors.
The iron and glass front door opens onto the 20-foot high formal entry where the hand-scraped hardwood flooring laid in a Chevron pattern begins. The home features all raised ceilings, significant molding, solid core eight-foot doors and generous size rooms.
The living area is open. The efficient study enjoys 180 degrees of vistas, while the fifth bedroom is currently a fitness room. The laundry/craft room touts a dog washing station and provides the termination for the laundry chute. The formal dining is currently a media room. Two of the bedrooms boast reading lofts.
The master features a sitting area in addition to opening onto the upstairs balcony. Heated floors in the vanity areas of the master bath create warmth when the temperatures plummet.
The 1,000 plus square foot guest house is complete with large sleeping room, full bath, spacious living with kitchen and a private outdoor space that enjoys those same views. Other features include a four-car garage, three carport spaces, dog run, pool with sun shelf, diving board and water features.
The home is within 15 miles of downtown Fort Worth along the Chisholm Trail Parkway.
The home is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors. For additional information about the home, listed for $1,298,000, contact Cathy Taylor at 817-975-0605.
