Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty Texas | Grapevine

Neda Khalilian with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty Texas in Southlake announces for sale 1530 Dublin Circle, located in the community of Grapevine and within walking distance of Grapevine Lake, hike and bike trails, the water park and an elementary school.
Driving up, one is impressed with the curb appeal and the brick border that surrounds the front landscaped area. Upon entering one will notice the hardwood floors which continue into the spacious living area. The home is perfect for entertaining with a bright and sunny kitchen and family room with easy flow and natural light. The gas log fireplace boasts lovely light tile surrounded by a solid wood mantle and columns.
The kitchen boasts a large pantry, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, built-in microwave, and an eating area which can accommodate many guests.
The home is move-in ready with the master bedroom and additional two bedrooms upstairs for easy access.. The roomy master bedroom adjoins the large master bath which has tile countertops and floor with matching shower tile and extra storage.
The home is located in the Grapevine-Collleyville Independent School District. The home is in close proximity to the lake with cul-de-sac privacy yet still only 15 minutes from entertainment, dining, shopping and more.
The home is priced $314,900. For additional information or to schedule a private showing, contact Neda at 817-223-3400.
