Ebby Halliday Realtors | North Richland Hills

The home at 7709 Grace Drive, situated on nearly a quarter-acre lot is located on a street that dead-ends into one cul-de-sac and is adjacent to another. It also backs to a 20+ acre farm, therefore it’s remarkably private and serene. Outside there is a stone and brick exterior, a heated saltwater pool with dive rock and a big covered patio. There are also massive palm trees, a three-car swing garage, an extra dedicated parking space and an extra-long driveway.
Inside is drenched with earthy tones, hand-scraped hardwood floors and countless custom upgrades that include radiant barrier, solar screens, stainless-steel appliances, double ovens, granite countertops, medicine cabinets, a wet bar and tons of storage. There are four full bedrooms, two downstairs and two upstairs. The two bedrooms upstairs are adjoined by a Hollywood bath. All four bedrooms have dedicated vanities and sinks. There are five flexible living areas, three are downstairs and two are upstairs. Currently, these five areas are used as a formal living, a casual living, a study, a game room and a media room.
From a proximity standpoint, the property feeds to Birdville ISD and is close to Tarrant County Community College, Chisholm Park, and NRH20 Water Park. It is also close to healthcare, shopping, retail and entertainment. The home will be open Sunday, March 25 from 2-4pm.
For additional information about the home, contact Natalie Winchester at 817-481-5882. The property is priced $525,000.
Comments