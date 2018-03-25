Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 3904 Arlan Lane is a one-of-a-kind, mid-century modern sitting on one-third of an acre in the Westcliff neighborhood.
Upon entering the home, one is welcomed by ample amounts of natural light that pour through the large plate glass windows. The living and dining areas have an open concept and are complete with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Custom white laminate cabinets line the walls of the kitchen which has a breakfast bar as a second eating area. A sliding glass door leads to the covered back porch, large deck and the landscaped backyard.
The master suite has two bathrooms, one of which includes a walk-in closet, a marble tiled shower and a sauna. The second master bath has an attached study, multiple closets, two medicine cabinets and a jetted tub. There is an additional bedroom downstairs with its own private bathroom. Next to the stairs is a room containing an area for a desk, built-in bookcases and a pneumatic cylinder elevator.
Upstairs find a second master suite with a walk-in closet, built-ins and a large shower. The spacious second living area upstairs has large windows overlooking the backyard. A fourth bedroom has its own large light-filled bathroom with a jetted tub. There is an addition stackable washer and dryer upstairs for convenience.
Never miss a local story.
The two car garage has multiple storage closets, a half-bath and a second elevator leading up to the kitchen. The wide driveway offers plenty of parking and a carport. The 3,821 square foot home is sure to capture one’s attention with its unique and tasteful style.
The home is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors and will be open Sunday, March 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. For additional information about the home, priced $879,300, contact Martha Gensheimer at 817-781-7022.
Comments