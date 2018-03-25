Knieper Real Estate | Granbury

The home at 4718 Esplanade Court is located in Granbury, just 30 miles southwest of Fort Worth in the country club community of Pecan Plantation. Situated on one of the few mainbody lakefront lots in Pecan, the home is an opportunity to own waterfront country club property. Pecan Plantation offers a list of amenities including multiple golf courses and club houses, tennis, access to the Brazos River where one can tube and canoe, archery, equestrian facilities, RV hookups, multiple private air stirps and gated entry with full-time security.
The home sits on a hill top overlooking one of the deepest spots on Lake Granbury. The home is encased in white stone and is surrounded by large trees and tons of shade. Inside find a great floor plan with a wide-open living room with towering ceilings and a large fireplace. Open to the living area, the oversized kitchen is the perfect entertaining area, with a massive island, eat-in breakfast area and tons of cabinet and counter space. There is a separate bar area behind the kitchen and a half-bath for guests.
On the main floor is a large master suite with a huge master bathroom with double vanities and separate walk-in shower and a large soaker tub. The master bedroom also has access out to the back patio. Upstairs find three bedrooms, a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and a large gameroom as well as access to two separate private balconies that overlook the lake.
Head out back to find a spacious back patio area with plenty of room for grilling out or take a walk down the stone path and find an incredible negative edge pool with landscaping, completely fenced off from the rest of the back yard. Just past the pool one can stroll down to the water’s edge following the stairs to the custom boat dock with multiple boat slips, tons of deck space and a second floor sunbathing deck. An added bonus is the large two-car garage with an additional golf cart door and a workshop off the side of the home that is perfect for the hobbyist plus room for lake toys and pool equipment.
Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour of the home, priced $695,000 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com and find out why The Knieper Team always says “Life is better on Lake Granbury”.
Comments