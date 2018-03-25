Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The custom-built home at 3708 Linden Avenue is located in the heart of the bustling cultural district in Fort Worth. The one-of-a-kind home was built in 2009 with a special focus on sustainability. The home is eco-friendly in every sense, with energy-efficient construction while maintaining modern day amenities. The home was constructed with metal framing, form insulation, and a standing seam metal roof. Other green features include energy efficient windows, solar panels, and a storm water management system.
The two- story home has an inviting open concept floor plan with full vaulted ceilings in the main living room. The eat-in kitchen is a chef’s dream and is open to the living and dining room and features stainless-steel appliances including double ovens and a gas cooktop. The private master suite is downstairs. The master bath has a large walk-in glass shower and double vanities.
Upstairs, find three large guest bedrooms with two additional baths. A brand new addition for a second living area was just completed with natural light shining through the massive windows and access to the incredible rooftop patio. Entertaining can be a breeze with the bar area and beverage refrigerator. Out on the partially covered rooftop are views for miles including views of the downtown skyline and the new Dickies’ arena.
The home is priced $699,999 and will be open Sunday, March 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. For additional information, contact Maggie Moore at 817-247-0113 or maggie@williamstrew.com.
