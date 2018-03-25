Ebby Halliday Realtors | Fort Worth

The unique custom estate like no other, situated on over five acres in a secluded part of Fort Worth is being offered by The Magazzine-Cunningham Group and Ebby Halliday Realtors in Arlington. The home at 2113 Greta Lane is being marketed at $1,200,000.
Situated just off Highway I-30, the ranch estate offers the ultimate in privacy and country living all while being in close proximity to all of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex attractions. The property has been completely remodeled inside and outside and the attention to detail is evident. The estate showcases urban finishes throughout, highlighting a unique and distinctive floorplan, versatile for everyday living yet providing a retreat getaway feel.
The soft arches throughout the first floor offer an inviting feeling while the staircase defines the space. Neutral paint tones compliment the wood flooring and decorative fireplace in the living area. The impressive kitchen highlights a large island with plenty of prep space, modern backsplash details, and recessed lighting. There is also a spacious office with built-ins located on the main floor. The inviting oversized master suite features a fireplace and a spa-like master bath with double walk-in shower. The entertaining retreat space located on the second floor is large enough to accommodate multiple activities and is connected by the breezeway.
The property also boasts a media room and apartment guest quarters with a separate entry. The apartment features a full kitchen, living area, bath, and bedroom. One can finish the day relaxing outdoors by the sparkling pool or stroll the private grounds to the six-stall barn and pasture area.
For additional information and photos, visit www.2113Greta.Ebby.com, or to schedule a private showing, contact Linda Magazzine at 817-654-8589.
