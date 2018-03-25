Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The home at 3505 Park Hollow is located on an one-half acre lot in Overton Park and was remodeled by Village Homes in 2012 and features some of the original details which blend harmoniously with the clean lines of the home. Impressive vaulted and ship-lapped ceilings are found throughout the four-bedroom, three-and-one-half bath home with approximately 3,808 square feet.
Upon entering the foyer, one can view the living room, flanked with floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing an abundance of natural light and accentuating the vaulted ship-lapped ceiling. Off the living area is a media room, complete with surround sound, which was once the former dining room. The den has a fireglass ribbon fireplace and overlooks the outdoor living area and pool. The kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances and name-brand counter tops.
There are three bedrooms downstairs of which the master bedroom and bath feature dual vanities, a walk-in closet and large spa like shower. An additional bedroom and bath are located upstairs with a playroom which could be used as the fifth bedroom. The covered outdoor living overlooks the pool and hot tub which were built by Pulliam Pools in 2012.
The home is priced $990,000 and will be open Sunday, March 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. For additional information, visit williamstrew.com or contact Lynne Eller at 817-371-2209 or Alann Nolan at 817-480-1813 of Williams. Lynne and Alann can be followed on Instagram @ellernolan.
Comments