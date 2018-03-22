Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Sunday Creek Ranch

Just west of the quaint town of Morgan Mill, in Erath County, is Sunday Creek Ranch, a diverse and well-rounded ranch. At 10224 County Road 132, it is located five miles west of Morgan Mill and 13 miles northwest of Stephenville and is approximately 70 miles from Fort Worth and 100 miles from Dallas. The ranch offers a wide variety of terrain including range land, creek bottoms, rolling hills, cleared pasture land and thick brush country. Trees are abundant and include elm, cedar elm, live oak and mesquite.
Sunday Creek Ranch has had significant and functional improvements that contribute to its value and usability. The main house is nearly 3,300 square feet, with four bedrooms and four baths, excellent finishes and large common-area rooms ideal for entertaining. Multiple patios and a swimming pool contribute to the already excellent ambience the home has to offer.
In addition to the house are two barns, a set of working pens and a 2,400-square-foot combination shop and barn.
Sunday Creek Ranch has excellent surface water and 16 stock tanks of various sizes throughout the ranch. There are three named creeks on the property: Turkey Creek, Big Sunday Creek and Germany Creek.
Endless recreational opportunities can be found throughout the property. There are several rough-cut roads and trails joining pastures and following the ridges and hillsides that make for an enjoyable horseback trail ride or for cruising along in an ATV.
Sunday Creek Ranch is exclusively represented by Harlan Ray and David Burgher of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty and is priced $4,750,000.
