Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Possum Kingdom Lake

Sabrina Sparkman and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage presents 1846 Canyon Wren Loop located in the serene, gated community of The Hills above Possum Kingdom Lake. The tranquil development, just 90 miles west of Fort Worth, has the perfect combination of spacious country living near the ‘Great Lake of Texas’ while at the same time enjoying upscale amenities such as the infinity community clubhouse swimming pool and fitness center that overlook the northeast side of the lake as well as the quiet, heavily treed community lake cabin with nearby boat dock, boat launch, and boat storage.
Enjoy views of the lake from the front side of the home. Out the front door one will walk onto an inviting patio that overlooks the rolling hills and calming view of the clear waters of Possum Kingdom Lake.
The approximately 2,000 square foot hill-top custom home was built with meticulous attention to detail and can make a perfect weekend home or lake retirement home. Quaint and pristine, the cedar and stone home sits on a two-acre lot where turkeys, road runners, owls, and other wildlife abound daily.
Upscale finish-out is seen throughout the home with its large three-bedrooms, two-full- baths and a large upstairs bonus room. Amazing drive- up appeal has been enhanced with attractive, low maintenance landscaping including native plants and foliage that thrive with little attention in this environment.
Contact Listing Agent, Sparkman at 817-637-8835 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000 for a private showing or additional information regarding the home.
