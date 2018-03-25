Elevate Realty Group | Granbury

The waterfront, open-concept home features inspirational sunrises and panoramic views for miles and is all less than an hour’s drive from Fort Worth. The home at 4300 Anaconda Court features 40 plus feet of water at the dock and a double lot to ensure privacy. The four-bedroom, two-and-one-half bath with a two-car garage property has been 100 percent renovated.
Entering the 2,992 square foot home, one is greeted by a lakeside view and a huge living area with a cozy, sleek fireplace and a full-service bar, perfect for entertaining guests. The master bedroom showcases incredible picturesque views and also has its own fireplace. The master bathroom has dual sinks, walk-in shower and a jetted tub. Once downstairs, find an updated kitchen with a dining area and three spacious guest bedrooms perfect for guests and gatherings.
Take in the scenery outside on the upstairs deck where one can take in views for miles or enjoy the downstairs patio. With all the amenities and views, as well as having a huge yard, attached garage and a boat dock, this can certainly be a rare find on Lake Granbury.
The home is priced $589,800. Call Elevate Realty Group at 817-736-5757 to view the luxury lakefront property.
