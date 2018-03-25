Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Know Your Architecture: Mediterranean

Where it came from: Mediterranean Revival is a style introduced in the United States in the late 19th century, variously incorporating references from Spanish Renaissance, Spanish Colonial, Beaux-Arts, Italian Renaissance and Venetian Gothic architecture.
The movement drew on the style of palaces and seaside villas and applied them to the rapidly expanding coastal resorts of California and Florida. In the 1920s and ’30s, Hollywood movies featured romantic Mediterranean sets, and celebrity magazines showed stars living in glamorous Mediterranean manors, creating the peak period for construction of this elegant style.
What to look for: Symmetrical façades, stucco walls, red tile roofs, arched windows with grilles and balconies made of wood or wrought iron. Lush gardens often appear, as do courtyards. Other flourishes range from large, heavy wooden doors with ornate carvings and articulated surrounds to multicolored tiles for the risers of staircases.
How it works: The signature tile roofs copy those of Spanish and Mexican missions and are usually made of clay, shaped like half of a tube to shed water easily. The air pocket under each tile helps keep the roof cool, perfect for Texas’ warm climate. Stucco protects the house from rain, sun and those same warm temperatures.
Famous examples: In Miami, Vizcaya, built in the early 1900s by businessman James Deering, and Casa Casuarina, once the home of fashion designer Gianni Versace. In Beverly Hills, Greenacres, the 1920s estate of actor Harold Lloyd. In Sarasota, Florida, Càd’Zan, the 1920s residence of circus tycoon John Ringling.
Today, Mediterranean-style homes can be found all over North Texas, desirable for their warm-weather suitability and special sophistication.
