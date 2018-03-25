Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Colleyville

The home at 5101 Auburndale Avenue features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and is located in a single cul-de-sac neighborhood just minutes from major thoroughfares, shopping and schools.
Upon entering, a curved staircase makes a striking first impression along with a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, which fill the rooms with natural light. A fireplace surrounded by bookshelves and cabinetry completes the formal living room. From the entry experience open access to the formal living and dining rooms and the handsome study, which have hardwood floors and lofty ceilings.
The kitchen and family room flow easily into a light filled breakfast area, which overlooks the sparkling pool and have easy access to the outdoor living area, perfect for entertaining in the summer or cozy nights by the outdoor fireplace.
The kitchen is equipped with commercial-grade appliances and is open to the breakfast and family room, both with built-in bookshelves.
Never miss a local story.
The master suite has a sitting area with a bay window and access to the patio and pool. A spacious master bath features separate vanities, dual showerheads, a jetted tub and large master closet. There is an additional downstairs bedroom and bath with an outside entry convenient to the pool.
Dual staircases lead to the upstairs loft area with its large built-in desk and bookshelves. In addition there is a game room with wet bar and a media room along with three additional bedrooms and en suite baths.
The pool house has a separate heater and air unit and overlooks the pool through sliding glass doors. An outdoor living area has a built-in gas grill and cooker, infrared heaters, and outdoor folding blinds which allow for year-round enjoyment of the outdoor patio.
With a welcoming curb appeal the home features approximately 5,081 square feet, four garage spaces and endless amenities. The home is priced $995,000. Call Lisa Looney 817-791-5908 or Amanda Osterkamp 817-901-6611 with Burt • Ladner Real Estate for additional details or a private showing.
Comments