Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | The Lakeside Tower

The striking, Mediterranean‐styled tower, with 48 exclusive residences above Lake Grapevine, will exceed expectations for sophistication, elegance and comfort.
The Lakeside Tower is the perfect combination of worry‐free maintenance and first‐class amenities, all in a resort‐style setting. The tower offers five floor plans, ranging in size from 1,345 square feet with two bedrooms and two baths to 5,889 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths and a half-bath. These elevated homes include expansive balconies, 10-foot ceilings, nesting glass doors, hardwood floors, direct elevator access, top-of-the-line appliances, stone countertops, spacious closets and more.
Nearby are four exclusive villas, which offer the best of both worlds. They are two-story homes of more than 3,200 square feet, with elegant finishes and access to all the tower’s amenities, including the parking garage.
Amenities for the tower and the villas include 24-hour concierge, valet, on-site spa, yoga/Pilates studio, coffee bar and lounge, fireplace lounge and library. The resort also includes a wine room with private dining, a club room and whiskey bar, a billiards and bar lounge, a chef’s catering kitchen, a fitness center with locker rooms and steam rooms and access to three guest suites, for visitors who will find it hard to leave.
A private, third‐floor plaza is an oasis with lush landscaping, large heated lap pool, secluded hot tub, private poolside cabanas and poolside bar. The lower level of the plaza offers a gourmet outdoor kitchen, dining and lounge areas, cozy seating at the fire pit, a putting green and a bocce-ball court. The plaza is the ultimate back yard, minus the maintenance.
