Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Nestled in mature trees and lush landscaping, the estate at 52 Westover Terrace sits on almost an acre lot with the backyard being very private and only accessed through an electric gated entrance. An authentic designer tile roof enhances the estate and the multiple courtyards with fountains create a very tranquil atmosphere.
With over 7,700 square feet, space is abundant in the estate. The home offers three bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, along with plenty of closet space. Complete with an executive study with built-ins and a cozy fireplace, elegant dining room, three living areas, three half-bathrooms, four fireplaces, media room, finished basement/laundry room with three washer/dryer units, and walk-in temperature controlled wine storage. Distressed hardwood floors can be found in the living, dining, office, family room, stairwell and two upstairs bedrooms.
The master suite has windows that overlook the expansive front yard and a fireplace. The master bath is done in marble and has a large steam shower, as well as windows that provide natural light and overlook the secluded pool. A chef’s dream kitchen entails limestone flooring, and all top-of-the-line appliances, including double warming ovens, griddle, gas/electric range with eight burners, two dishwashers, and top-of-the-line refrigerator/freezer. The kitchen also has large windows opening into the front and side courtyard, as well as distressed wood beams that run along the ceiling. Off the kitchen is a butler’s pantry, large breakfast area and also a living area with glass doors that open out into the front courtyard.
The secluded oasis of the backyard features a large pool/spa, outdoor lighting, fountains and plenty of patio space to entertain.
The home is priced $4,550,000. For additional information or to schedule a private showing, contact Kelly Nelson at 817-271-3207.
