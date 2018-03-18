Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Stefani Hill along with Williams Trew Real Estate presents a rare find in the heart of the Overton Woods neighborhood of Fort Worth, 4917 Riverbend Drive, situated on 0.33 acres with close access to the Trinity Trails.
Greeted by mature trees and a soft contemporary roof line, the welcoming curb-appeal leads to vaulted ceilings in the main living room which is anchored by a painted brick wood burning fireplace and opens into a second sitting area with pool views including a splash area, covered outdoor kitchen and half-bath and landscaped backyard with plenty of yard to play.
The kitchen features granite countertops, double ovens and sinks, stainless-steel appliances, and an oversized breakfast bar with corner windows that maximizes the natural light in the breakfast room and wet bar. Off the updated kitchen is the formal dining room and down a hallway is the powder bath, utility room and side entry two-car garage which houses a workshop complete with a heating/air conditioning unit.
The master suite offers a walk-in closet, his-and-hers vanities with underlit stone countertops and a steam shower. Two spacious secondary bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath each with ample closet space. Upstairs are two oversized bedrooms with en-suite baths and large closets. A converted closet at the top of the stairs makes an excellent game center.
Built in 1980, the versatile floor plan of 4,148 square feet lends itself to a great entertaining space or a comfortable haven for causal evenings in. An impressive list of improvements is available upon request. The home is priced $885,000.
Contact the listing agent, Hill, at 817-368-5728, to arrange a private viewing.
