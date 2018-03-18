Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate presents the stunning, colonial-style home at 3832 Bishops Flower Road, located in the Riverhills neighborhood. From perfect curb-appeal to impeccable design and finishes, the traditional four-bedroom, four-and-one-half bath property leaves nothing to be desired.
The main entrance opens to a classic foyer flanked by formal dining and living spaces with hardwood floors throughout. The living space features a fireplace and custom paneling and the dining space adjoins to a wet bar.
A comfortable family room leads to a gourmet kitchen. With abundant windows, custom cabinetry, farmhouse sink, a top-of-the-line range, marble tile backsplash and granite countertops, careful attention was paid to every detail. With both bar seating at the large island and a separate breakfast area, this open, bright space will draw in guests.
Upstairs, an ample master bedroom connects to a master bath with wall-to-wall marble countertops, dual sinks, large tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Two additional bedroom suites with designated bathrooms, as well as a functional utility and laundry room, complete the second floor.
Never miss a local story.
Outside, a gated driveway leads through a porte-cochere to a two-car garage. A covered walkway connects the main home to the garage and the separate guest house with an additional full bedroom and bath. A covered patio overlooks a private backyard with a lovely view of Fort Worth.
The stately property is 4,206 square feet and is priced $1,299,000. For additional information or to schedule a private tour, contact Berkes at 817-732-8400.
Comments