Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

The one-of-a-kind modern home, located in Fort Worth’s established Crestwood neighborhood, is close to the greenbelt, Trinity Trails, downtown and the Cultural District.
Situated on a corner lot, the light-filled contemporary features concrete floors and soaring ceilings on the first floor, where the kitchen and living and dining areas flow together to create a great space for entertaining.
A wall-of-glass unites these areas and opens out to a huge back patio and deck surrounded by a landscaped yard with privacy fencing and a gas fire pit. An indoor and outdoor speaker system sets the right mood for any occasion.
The living area boasts a gas burning fireplace, and the kitchen has sleek concrete counters, a breakfast bar, island, farm sink, and stainless appliances including a gas cook top.
A floating staircase leads to the second level, where the landing offers plenty of room for an office and opens to a huge 24-foot by 23-foot deck offering a place to entertain with endless views of the Texas sky and greenbelts.
Hardwood maple floors flow throughout the second level, which includes two large bedrooms with private baths boasting concrete counters and walk-in closets. One bedroom also has glass doors opening to a private balcony.
Abundant upgrades include light fixtures, solid hardwood doors, a tank-less water heater, milled Cyprus siding and commercial-grade exterior lighting.
The home at 921 N. Bailey Avenue is priced $574,900. Contact Sean Matthews of Virginia Cook Realtors at smatthews@virginiacook.com or 817-733-6582 or for additional information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13772531-921-n-bailey-avenue-fort-worth-tx-76107.
