Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Taryn Wilson of Virginia Cook Realtors presents the renovated home at 4209 Inman Court, located near an elementary school in the Tanglewood area.
With approximately 2,176 square feet of living space, the gem has been thoughtfully transformed into a warm and inviting home. New interior features include wide-plank shiplap wood floors, decorative lighting, refaced brick fireplace, name brand heating and air systems, attic insulation, electrical panel, and much more.
Usher guests through the ash-wood and glass French doors. To the right, exceptional custom-built brick archways define the dining area.
The dream kitchen will fill cooking needs with a professional grade stainless-steel refrigerator and freezer. The marble topped island offers great prep space and additional seating. High-end features include a farm sink, custom cabinetry, walnut countertops, gas range with electric oven, a warming drawer and a pot fill water spigot over the range. The island has a microwave and abundant storage space.
The adjacent breakfast room, built-in coffee bar and utility room with pantry closets are sure to please.
The open-concept layout provides a wonderful gathering space for guests. A separate office with custom cabinets is a plus. A staircase leads to a living area with a remodeled half-bath. This flexible space could be a fourth bedroom.
The remodeled, downstairs master suite includes a walk-in-closet, custom vanities, built-ins and tile work, and a large shower. Downstairs includes two bedrooms and a full bathroom.
From the family room, French doors lead to an outdoor covered patio and a spacious fenced in backyard. Whether inside or outside, the home can be perfect for entertaining on a grand scale.
The home is priced $489,900. Shown by appointment, contact Wilson at 817-999-9459. For additional information, visit https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13781145-4209-inman-court-fort-worth-tx-76109.
