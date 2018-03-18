Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents 5808 Forest Highlands Drive, located in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community. Overlooking one of Mira Vista’s private lakes, the elevated property was designed to take full advantage of stellar golf course views.
The stucco Mediterranean, located on the 6th fairway, offers 4,956 square feet that includes two master suites, three additional bedrooms, five baths, two spacious living rooms, multi-level media room, and custom pool with waterfall. The circle drive and manicured landscaping providesstunning curb appeal.
Upon entry, soaring ceilings, rich natural light, and hardwood floors generate a lasting first impression. Cooking is a chefs’ dream in the gourmet kitchen fashioned with granite countertops, walk-in pantry, built-in cabinets, and views of the pool and golf course beyond.
The master suite offers a tranquil private retreat with sitting room, fireplace, office, and large balcony. The attached master bath boasts separate sinks, abundant storage, serene garden tub, and walk-in shower with multiple showerheads.
Never miss a local story.
The flexible floor plan offers endless options with three living areas and four guest bedrooms with private baths.
Stepping out the backdoor one will embark upon a peaceful setting. Relax or entertain amid the exceptional views, impeccably maintained landscaping, sparkling pool, and outdoor grill. For additional information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com
Comments