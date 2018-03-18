Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Knieper Real Estate presents the waterfront home at 1216 Sunset Bay Court, located in the gated community of The Island. The home boasts a long list of upgrades, including double step crown molding throughout, a custom steel front door, soaring ceilings with dramatic architectural details, wood floors, custom built-in cabinetry in the oversized living room, dual climate control, a gas fireplace, a large study or flex room and an east facing screened porch.
The kitchen in the custom home is a cook’s delight, with a large gas cook top, double ovens, a walk-in pantry, custom under-counter lighting, granite countertops, a built-in wine rack, and a large work island. The deal includes the washer and dryer in the utility room, the new stainless-steel refrigerator in the kitchen, the televisions mounted on the great room and the master bedroom walls and the work bench in the garage.
The practically new home was constructed in 2013. Every aspect of the home is in perfect condition and the yard is immaculately maintained. Sitting on a waterfront lot on one of the neighborhood canals, homeowners will have full time lake access. One can enjoy those hot summer days out on Lake Granbury and come back to the cool energy efficient home.
Situated in the heart of Granbury, take a short walk to the movie theater, shopping, restaurants and much more. Call Knieper Real Estate at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private tour of the one-of-a-kind lake house, priced $479,000 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com.
Comments