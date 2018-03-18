Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

The updated two-bedroom, two-and-one-half bathroom townhome at 5100 La Vista Court is situated in DeCordova Bend Estates Country Club, where the impressive property sits right on Lake Granbury with panoramic views and a large private boat dock. The get-away has been recently updated and features all new floor coverings, a large kitchen with granite countertops, center work island, huge walk-in pantry, breakfast bar overlooking the living room and a separate wet bar. Vaulted ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, breakfast area and a large deck overlooking the lake compliment the open concept design and make the townhome live large.
The master suite features huge glass doors that open up to the downstairs patio and a newly renovated extra-large master bath with subway tile and glass shower doors. The townhome boasts a nice size two-car garage as well as a separate golf cart garage and best of all, no yard work.
Hop in a cart and head up the hill to the very close DeCordova Clubhouse to find amenities that include a top-tier pro shop, private dining room and bar, two golf courses, tennis courts, a neighborhood pool and snack shop and a great playground. DeCordova features full-time security as well as a gated entry. There is a member’s only fitness center and a marina, just a short walk from the townhome.
The townhome is priced $339,000. Call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com to start a home buying or selling experience.
Comments