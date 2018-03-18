Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 7005 Candlestick Court is located on a cul-de-sac in the Candleridge area and is move-in ready. The color palette is appealing and neutral. The gourmet kitchen will please the most discerning cook and has an eat-in area which overlooks the backyard. Attention to detail is evident by the selection of cabinetry, countertops, light fixtures and appliances.
The spacious master that opens to the back yard patio includes a bath with double vanity and two walk-in closets. Secondary bedrooms are amply-sized and feature walk-in closets and are in close proximity to the remodeled hall-bath. Storage will be no problem with an entire hall-way lined with cabinets as well as a shed in the backyard.
There is an oversized utility room which includes a half-bath. The back yard is landscaped and well-kept and includes a covered patio. A few steps out the gate are the walking trails of Candleridge. Within minutes there is easy access to the Chisholm Trail and other major roads.
The home is offered for sale by Helen Painter Group Realtors. For additional information about the home, priced $249,000, contact Tracy Matheson at 817-789-2115.
