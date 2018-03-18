Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, present 105 Linden Lane, located on a corner lot in the heart of Monticello. Masterfully designed, the traditional-style home embodies four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms.
Spanning over 3,300 square feet, the custom-built residence is graced by soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light. The grand entryway features a sweeping staircase drawing one into a voluminous, open layout perfect for entertaining. The custom design and handpicked selections include hardwood floors and designer hardware that truly make this home one-of-a-kind.
The first-floor master suite features oversized his-and-her walk-in closets and a full bathroom with a garden tub and glass shower.
The gourmet eat-in kitchen features top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances including a name-brand refrigerator, a walk-in pantry and marble counter tops.
Never miss a local story.
Contact Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862 for additional details. The home will be open Sunday, March 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Comments