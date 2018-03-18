Year-over-year home sales for February and the current low inventory of homes available to purchase indicate there is no reason to wait to list a home for sale, according to Carolyn Rosson, sales manager of Ebby Halliday Realtors’ Southlake Office.
“The latest numbers from North Texas Real Estate Information Systems offer a very compelling case for those sellers who would like to get a head start on their potential competition,” says Rosson.
A few of the highlights from the NTREIS numbers for February 2018 vs. February 2017 include; the median sales price for a Tarrant County home rose 4.8 percent; the average number of days a home was on the market was 39 and the number of homes for sale was down 4.5 percent.
“These numbers make it clear that the spring of 2018 offers an ideal climate in which to list a Tarrant County property for sale,” Rosson says. “Potential sellers should act now to take advantage of our robust market.”
If considering listing a home, contact an Ebby Southlake Associate to learn more about the real estate market in one’s neighborhood and to find out what the home is worth in today’s fast-paced market. To find the right agent for residential real estate needs, visit southlake.ebby.com or call 817-481-5882.
