Ebby Halliday Realtors | January Top Producers

Ebby Halliday Arlington and Mansfield offices and Sales Manager, Suzanne McCabe, announce the top producers and recognized agents for the month of January. Shown in the photo are back row; Jackie Pennington, Laura Bumgarner, Barbara Rau, Michael Cunningham of the Magazzine Cunningham Group, Kathy Lakatta and Jane Haynes. Front row; Mary Prunty, Linda Magazzine of the Magazzine Cunningham Group and Becky Silvers. Not pictured; Julie DeMott, Kelli Brosig, Laura Calzada, Mike Austin, Nicky Austin.
The top producing individual was Laura Bumgarner and the top producing group was the Magazzine Cunningham Group with group members Linda Magazzine, Michael Cunningham, Susan Daniels and Linda Broadus. Recognized for the highest number of new listing units for January was Kathy Lakatta and the Magazzine Cunningham Group with group members Linda Magazzine, Michael Cunningham, Susan Daniels and Linda Broadus. The most closed units were attained by Laura Bumgarner.
The top ten individual agents for January were Laura Bumgarner, Kathy Lakatta, Jackie Pennington, Julie DeMott, Mary Prunty, Kelli Brosig, Jane Haynes, Barb Rau, and Laura Calzada. The top groups recognized were The Magazzine Cunningham Group with group members Linda Magazzine, Michael Cunningham, Susan Daniels and Linda Broadus and The Austin Group with group members Mike Austin and Nicky Austin. Special recognition goes to Kathy Lakatta, Jana Jackson-Hurta and the Magazzine Cunningham Group, who were named to the Ebby Halliday companywide fourth quarter honor roll.
“These agents are all to be commended for their hard work and professionalism”, said Ms. McCabe. In today’s real estate environment there are many choices in both companies and agent representatives. Ebby Halliday sales agents are held to the highest standards and three principals of our founding namesake: service to the client, service to the industry and service to the community.
Never miss a local story.
To contact these associates to list a home to begin a home search, visit Ebby.com, or call 817-654-3737 in Arlington, or 682-422-0333 in Mansfield.
Comments