Ebby Halliday Realtors | Arlington

The four-bedroom, five-and- two-half- baths, three-car garage estate at 2615 Hemingway Drive, Arlington, is located in the exclusive guarded and gated community of Hampden Woods and offers the finest craftsmanship and amenities. Upon entering the residence, one will be amazed by the unmistakable attention to detail throughout. The spacious living room is brimming with natural light and features columns, high ceilings, a woodburning fireplace and large windows offering views to the backyard oasis. Adjacent to the main living area is an impressive gourmet kitchen showcasing granite countertops, an oversized island with undermount sink, contemporary backsplash, pendant and recessed lighting along with stainless- steel appliances.
To the left of the main entrance is a private study filled with extensive wood built-ins, plantation shutters, and a wood burning fireplace. A second living area, also located on the main floor boast tray ceilings, an additional fireplace and an abundance of windows to provide unobstructed views of the backyard. Finishing off the main floor is a stunning private master suite. Unwind by the fireplace or in the sitting area. The spa-like master bath engages your senses with the flooring details, calming, neutral tones and complimentary lighting. The custom bath offers dual vanities with contemporary fixtures, separate showers with built-ins, and a oversized garden tub.
The beauty continues on the second floor of the home which offers three generous sized bedrooms and a third living room. The majestic ceilings and crown molding continue throughout the second floor and provide a perfect view of the main living area and the outdoor living area. The wood flooring provides a timeless elegance to each room.
Completing the home is an outdoor entertainment paradise.Highlighting the space is a sparkling in-ground gunite pool with a spa. There is a fenced-in sports court, two outdoor kitchens and a covered patio that offers serene views of the private waterfall and surrounding nature.
The estate is being offered by The Magazzine-Cunningham Group and Ebby Halliday Realtors in Arlington, priced $1,250,000. For additional information and photos visit www.2615Hemingway.Ebby.com, or to schedule a private showing, contact Linda Magazzine at 817-654-8589.
