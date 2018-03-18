Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Westlake’s Vaquero

Here, a rare chance to live the Vaquero life, in the transitional-style home at 2002 Swallowtail Circle. The four-bedroom home has a long list of architectural features, including vaulted ceilings, exposed trusses, stained beams and rich stone accents. Its open floor plan is packed with luxuries, including a first-floor game room and media room and a private master retreat with spa-like bath.
The interior flows to an amenity-rich outdoor living area complete with covered patio, outdoor kitchen, diving pool and pergola-covered spa. The reclaimed-wood ceiling treatment and stone gas-or-wood-burning fireplace, adjacent to a cascading water feature, make for an inviting setting for entertaining guests.
Vaquero is a gated community within the affluent town of Westlake, and among its many features include rolling hills, split-rail fences, a fish camp for kids that is a private course (a staff agronomist is employed to keep its bentgrass and zoysia grass in tip-top shape year-round).
Vaquero is close to the quality dining, grocery and shopping options of Southlake, plus D/FW Airport and numerous private airports. There is a variety of private-education options, too, including a municipally owned K-12 public charter school known for its International Baccalaureate program.
The home at 2002 Swallowtail Circle is represented by Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley and priced $2,395,000.
