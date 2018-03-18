The home at 2002 Swallowtail Circle is priced $2,395,000.
The home at 2002 Swallowtail Circle is priced $2,395,000.
The home at 2002 Swallowtail Circle is priced $2,395,000.

Real Estate

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Westlake’s Vaquero

March 18, 2018 12:01 AM

Here, a rare chance to live the Vaquero life, in the transitional-style home at 2002 Swallowtail Circle. The four-bedroom home has a long list of architectural features, including vaulted ceilings, exposed trusses, stained beams and rich stone accents. Its open floor plan is packed with luxuries, including a first-floor game room and media room and a private master retreat with spa-like bath.

The interior flows to an amenity-rich outdoor living area complete with covered patio, outdoor kitchen, diving pool and pergola-covered spa. The reclaimed-wood ceiling treatment and stone gas-or-wood-burning fireplace, adjacent to a cascading water feature, make for an inviting setting for entertaining guests.

Vaquero is a gated community within the affluent town of Westlake, and among its many features include rolling hills, split-rail fences, a fish camp for kids that is a private course (a staff agronomist is employed to keep its bentgrass and zoysia grass in tip-top shape year-round).

Vaquero is close to the quality dining, grocery and shopping options of Southlake, plus D/FW Airport and numerous private airports. There is a variety of private-education options, too, including a municipally owned K-12 public charter school known for its International Baccalaureate program.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The home at 2002 Swallowtail Circle is represented by Jeff Watson and Cheryl Staley and priced $2,395,000.

To see all the exceptional homes, ranches and land offered by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, in North Texas and around the world, visit briggsfreeman.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

View More Video