Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Southlake

The custom home at 2200 North Peytonville Avenue in Southlake’s Peytonville Estates features thoughtful design and the highest-quality materials.
Its wide front porch leads to a custom front door that opens to a grand, two-story foyer with impressive views of the pool and spa, the home’s antique-brick archways and a brick-floored sunroom. The spacious formal dining room has a glass door onto a temperature-controlled wine room, while the open great room features a corner-window breakfast area. More luxuries include a spacious den with stone fireplace and built-ins and a chef’s kitchen with island, walk-in pantry, dual-fuel top-of-the-line stove, pot-filler and two dishwashers.
The home features a second staircase, double mud room and oversized utility room. A first-floor game room is complete with a kitchenette, Murphy bed, full bath and outdoor access, which makes it an ideal guest suite or slumber-party space.
Elsewhere in the home, there is a two-story, wood-paneled study with bookcases and an upstairs media room with wet bar. The first-floor master suite offers grand views of the land, plus a luxurious bath with soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk-in closet.
The outdoor living spaces make the home an entertaining dream, with spacious covered dining and living areas, gas-and-wood-burning stone fireplace, pool, slide, spa, stone waterfall and views of the soccer-field-size backyard. The 1.6-acre lot has mature trees, professional landscaping, an electrically operated gate and a water well for irrigation and filling the saltwater pool. Peytonville Estates offers lush trees, rolling hills and many other estate homes, which create a serene country feel, just minutes from the city.
The home is represented by Jennifer Shindler and J.L. Forke and priced $1,599,000.
