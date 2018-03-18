Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Midcentury Modern

The Midcentury Modern movement in America was an adaptation of two austere, straight-lined architectural movements in Europe; the International and Bauhaus styles. American mid-century architecture, which spanned roughly from the late 1930s to the 1970s, is warmer and more organic, often with wood elements such as beams, columns, walls, where the Europeans employed concrete and steel.
What makes it Midcentury: Flat or vaulted roofs, large plate-glass windows, open floor plans and a feeling of the inside and outside blurred into one, thanks not only to walls-of-glass and large glazed doors that slide away but also to the continuation of the same materials outside as inside, especially flooring (think slate, terrazzo or travertine).
Why it works: Midcentury Modern brings nature in via walls-of-windows. It is a refreshing way to live, harmoniously with the outdoors. The clean lines of Midcentury Modern architecture also allow the eye and mind to relax, leading to expansive thoughts.
Famous examples: The dramatically cantilevered Fallingwater in the Pennsylvania woods by Frank Lloyd Wright; the long, low, see-through Stahl House by Pierre Koenig, which hangs over Los Angeles.
Movies with Midcentury houses in starring roles: North by Northwest, A Star is Born, A Single Man, The Fountainhead, Diamonds are Forever.
Where to find: The one-of-a-kind, Asian-inspired home at 6141 Locke Avenue in Fort Worth’s Ridglea is a textbook study in Midcentury-style. Full of character and with designer finishes throughout, the five-bedroom home boasts multiple living areas, a gourmet kitchen with commercial-grade appliances and a private master retreat with fireplace, jetted tub and steam shower. The pièce de résistance is the resort-style indoor pool with integrated spa. The home is represented by John Zimmerman and priced $995,000.
