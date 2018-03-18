Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

The property at 4624 Cardona Court, located on a lot in Montserrat, was thoughtfully designed to enhance the view. Impeccable quality can only begin to describe the amenities of the home. The grand entry showcases the elaborate iron work from the front door to the stairway. The formal living area features floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplace and beautifully crafted ceiling and moldings. A study is located adjacent to the formal living area with a fireplace and adequate bookshelves and storage.
The formal dining was carefully placed in the center of the home between the formals and the family room. An open concept kitchen, breakfast area and family room overlook the outdoor living area bringing the outside in, making it perfect for entertaining.
The kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, commercial grade oven, granite counter tops and an eat-in kitchen bar. The family room has beamed ceilings, rock fireplace and is truly the heartbeat of the home.
The master suite has bay windows overlooking the pool. The master bath has separate vanities and massive closets with many amenities. An additional bedroom and bath are located downstairs totally separate from the master. Upstairs has a living area, media room, three bedrooms and two baths with a flex room which could be used as an exercise room or study.
The outdoor oasis has an outdoor living area, cooking area, fabulous pool, plenty of yard and a dog run.
This property is priced at $1,479,000. For further information on this property, contact Suzanne Burt at 817-882-6640 or suzanne@burtladner.com or Laura Ladner at 817-882-6698 or laura@burtladner.com.
