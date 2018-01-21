Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

The home at 3805 Candlelite Court sits on a lot measuring 0.6 acre, fronting the serene cul-de-sac on Candlelite Court and extending down to Black Canyon. There may be an opportunity to re-plat into two parcels. Highlights in the 1970s built classic include an abundance of floor-to- ceiling windows and doors and custom designed railings both indoors and outdoors designed to replicate the Summer Palace in Beijing, China. Vaulted ceiling in the open kitchen, dining, and living areas on level three open onto a raised deck patio with a compelling view of the property.
The master bedroom opens onto a private patio overlooking the yard and woods below. With approximately 3,100 square feet, the home is ready for its next venture. A three-car garage, space for a fourth vehicle and large storage space off the garage are features. The large backyard is complete with an open patio and lots of space for outdoor games and activities.
Contact Cathy Taylor at 817-975-0605 to schedule a private showing or for additional information about the home, listed for $638,000.
