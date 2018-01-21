Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Trophy Club

Frances and Jon Clark and Coldwell Banker present 203 Clear Vista Drive in Trophy Club. The well decorated, five-bedroom custom home sits on a cul-de-sac on approximately half an acre and is priced $698,000.
The open concept, gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, top-of-the-line stainless double convection and self-cleaning ovens, and plenty of cabinetry. Adjacent to the kitchen, are the breakfast nook and spacious family room with built-ins.
Overlooking the beautiful back yard, the formal living room features soaring ceilings, an incredible, elegant chandelier, and fireplace with gas logs. The formal dining room has a wall-of-windows for plenty of natural light and an elegant wedding cake ceiling.
Located on the main level, the master suite boasts a dual-headed glass block shower, separate vanities, deep jetted tub and walk-in closet. Also on the main level is the fifth bedroom which can be used as a guest bedroom or mother-in-law suite with an attached full bath. Three bedrooms and a game room are located on the second floor.
Entertainment is a breeze in the spacious backyard with large patio offering plenty of room for outdoor seating, a relaxing beach entry pool with water feature, and plenty of yard space for playing.
For additional information, call Frances Clark at 682-552-0217. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
