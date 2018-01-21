The home at 2916 Simondale Drive is priced $975,000.
The home at 2916 Simondale Drive is priced $975,000.
The home at 2916 Simondale Drive is priced $975,000.

Real Estate

Williams Trew | Fort Worth

January 21, 2018 12:00 AM

Pam Ball with Williams Trew Real Estate presents 2916 Simondale Drive, located on three-quarters of an acre among mature trees and minutes from Texas Christian University and Colonial Country Club. The estate property presents a rare opportunity to enjoy expansive bluff views overlooking wooded Tanglewood and beyond to the west.

Inside the 4,300 square foot home one is welcomed by a generous foyer flanked by a living area with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling picture window and dining area with a beautiful bay window. Across the back of the home is an expansive kitchen and living area complete with a second fireplace and wall-of-windows to take full advantage of the breathtaking view. This area of the home can easily be transformed into an open concept.

One bedroom, also with a wall-of-windows, is on the main level with three bedrooms located upstairs. A spacious third living area downstairs with built-in bar is ideal for entertaining and provides easy walkout access to the pool and grounds.

The back portion of the lot beyond the pool offers beautiful shade trees and a large grassy flat lawn for all outdoor activities, play yard, or even a sport court. The property is available for the first time in over 50 years and is a timeless home with unlimited possibilities. The home has recently been reduced to $975,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Contact Pam Ball at 817-909-0143 for more information or a private tour. To view additional photos visit www.williamstrew.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

    Take in the beauty of the Central Coast with these aerial views of Big Sur, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, San Simeon and Moonstone Beach in Cambria, filmed in May 2016. Courtesy of Mike Robinson, www.MikeRobinson.photography

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video 3:05

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video
Rangers Fan Fest 2018 1:11

Rangers Fan Fest 2018
TCU coach Jamie Dixon surprised by his first career ejection 0:40

TCU coach Jamie Dixon surprised by his first career ejection

View More Video