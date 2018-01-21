Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Pam Ball with Williams Trew Real Estate presents 2916 Simondale Drive, located on three-quarters of an acre among mature trees and minutes from Texas Christian University and Colonial Country Club. The estate property presents a rare opportunity to enjoy expansive bluff views overlooking wooded Tanglewood and beyond to the west.
Inside the 4,300 square foot home one is welcomed by a generous foyer flanked by a living area with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling picture window and dining area with a beautiful bay window. Across the back of the home is an expansive kitchen and living area complete with a second fireplace and wall-of-windows to take full advantage of the breathtaking view. This area of the home can easily be transformed into an open concept.
One bedroom, also with a wall-of-windows, is on the main level with three bedrooms located upstairs. A spacious third living area downstairs with built-in bar is ideal for entertaining and provides easy walkout access to the pool and grounds.
The back portion of the lot beyond the pool offers beautiful shade trees and a large grassy flat lawn for all outdoor activities, play yard, or even a sport court. The property is available for the first time in over 50 years and is a timeless home with unlimited possibilities. The home has recently been reduced to $975,000.
Contact Pam Ball at 817-909-0143 for more information or a private tour. To view additional photos visit www.williamstrew.com
