Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Significant Sales in 2017

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty presents a few of the firm’s notable sales in 2017.
On a corner lot in prestigious Vaquero, the custom-built home at 2000 Wood Thrush Court in Westlake caught the eye of its new owners with its meticulously landscaped lawn and unique double front doors of iron. Inside, a dramatic two-story grand foyer and formal living space is complete with a spectacular fireplace, custom chandelier and inspiring views of the center courtyard. The home was listed for $3,175,000 and sold by Dona Robinson.
Sited on .65 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds, the multi-gabled traditional home at 6829 Lahontan Drive offers its new owners sweeping views of the 13th hole at Mira Vista, plus two gourmet kitchens with top-of-the-line appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bars. The home was listed for $1,399,000 and sold by Amy Hooper Trott.
In Southlake’s master-planned Carillon community, 1029 La Salle Lane offers its residents pristine hardwood floors, elegant lighting, unique ceiling treatments and an abundance of natural light. Its many luxuries include five bedrooms (including a spacious master suite with coffered ceilings and a sitting area), a game room and a media room. The home was listed for $1,049,000 and sold by Dona Robinson.
It takes a combination of expertise, timing and extraordinary effort to create a win-win situation for buyers and sellers. Every day, the agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty go above and beyond to assist clients in buying and selling exceptional homes in outstanding neighborhoods. In 2017, the brokerage’s agents facilitated hundreds of significant sales across North Texas.
By leveraging the international platform and renowned reputation of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand, plus strategic marketing that captures the attention of high-wealth individuals, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty successfully connects people to premium properties.
