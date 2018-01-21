The home at 3525 Hilltop Road is open Sunday, January 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Real Estate

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

January 21, 2018

The home at 3525 Hilltop Road is located within walking distance of TCU and Westcliff shopping center. The traditional brick home welcomes guests with a charming front entry framed by wrought iron. Crown molding is featured throughout the entire home. The spacious living room with fireplace opens to a bright dining room. Hardwood floors are found throughout the home except the wet areas.

The bright and sunny kitchen has granite counter tops, copper hardware, double oven, built-in microwave, built-in pantry and plenty of storage and counter top space. Built-in bookshelves with a desk area divide the entertaining and living areas.

An extra large master suite offers a sitting area, built-in storage and a walk-in shower in the master bathroom. Two additional bedrooms could serve as guest room and/or home office. The second bathroom has a tub/shower combo and a pedestal sink with built-in cabinets.

A separate laundry room with ample space for a full-size washer and dryer provides access to the backyard deck for grilling and leads to an expansive, lighted backyard.

The detached two-car garage is finished out and climate-controlled and could be used for a game room, man cave, or home gym. A lighted carport provides additional covered parking, or outdoor entertaining.

A large tree in the front yard would be perfect for keeping your yard shaded and energy costs down. Additionally, there are two trees in the back yard providing shade. A concrete slab in the back could be used for a hot tub or pergola.

Recent improvements include a new roof, exterior paint, eight-foot cedar privacy fence, and low-maintenance landscaping with plants that are native to Texas for summertime color.

Offered by Richard Farrelly, the home is open for viewing on Sunday January 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. or by scheduling an appointment at 817-296-6789.

