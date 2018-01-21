Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate presents the contemporary haven in the trees, 1912 Canterbury Drive. Located in Westover Hills on a nearly full-acre interior lot, the truly stunning two-story home has four bedrooms and two and one-half baths. A complete remodel of the home in 2013 left no detail unattended to.
Striking steel-and-glass entry doors set the tone for the clean and modern design of the home. A simple entryway leads to the largest and first of three living spaces on the main floor. Clean, built-in cabinetry and a gas fireplace anchor the space. Vaulted ceilings create an open feel, which is continued by a custom wall of steel windows that look out to the canopy of trees and the property’s private woods. The windows frame the first of two dining areas, meaning meals with a view every day.
The gourmet kitchen centers on a large island with a waterfall edge, surrounded by a breakfast area and substantial storage. The same clean cabinetry from the main living area continues here, creating a cohesive design throughout the home. Functional stainless-steel appliances complete a clean, professional look. On either side of the kitchen lie both a comfortable seating area and a library-like den with a nearby half bath, creating a space with an easy flow that is prime for gathering and entertaining.
The main floor of the property also includes a generous master suite and secondary bedroom. The sizeable, yet private master bedroom features the same signature windows and peaceful views. The bathroom has a garden tub with tranquil wooden planking, along with a separate shower, a pair of sinks and a vanity area. The ample walk-in closet is a dream. Downstairs, two additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the interior of the home. Outside, a large covered porch wraps around the home, allowing space to settle and enjoy the impeccable landscaping.
The modern beauty of a home is a spacious 4,200 square feet and is priced $1,599,000. For more information and to schedule a private tour, contact Berkes at 817-732-8400.
