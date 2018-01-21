A stylish sale in Southlake for 2017 by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty was 601 Clariden Ranch Road, represented by the firm’s Gabriella Miller.
Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Exceptional Numbers in Sales and Satisfaction

January 21, 2018 12:00 AM

The agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, more than 500 in all, in 10 offices across North Texas propelled the firm to exceptional successes in 2017.

Per recent data from North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty sold more homes across Dallas and Fort Worth in 2017 than any other firm for properties priced more than $550,000 and more than $1 million.

What’s more, the brokerage sold more homes in 2017 than it did in 2016, with the largest growth coming from the dynamic areas of Uptown, Southlake, Lakewood and Plano.

The firm’s specialized ranch-and-land division saw exceptional sales growth of 10 percent last year, while its commercial division, launched in 2017, closed more than 30 transactions in its inaugural year.

As evidence of the unique knowledge and networking power of the agents at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, more than 20 percent of the firm’s 2017 residential sales were completed without the properties being officially listed on the market, a situation called “hip pocket” in the industry. Additionally, almost a fifth of those sales were completed in-house between the firm’s own agents: one representing the seller and the other representing the buyer.

Exceptional numbers have been realized, too, in client satisfaction. A recent company survey shows that 98 percent of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty’s clients are highly satisfied with their experience. A full 94 percent would work with the firm again. The overwhelming reason that clients trust the firm when it comes time to buy or sell a home is its agents: More than 80 percent of its clients already knew an agent or were referred by another client. There may be no better testament to the unmatched professionalism of the agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

To see all the exceptional homes, ranches and land offered by the agents of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, in North Texas and around the world, visit briggsfreeman.com.

