Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Tumbleweed Ranch

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate and Hollie Lancarte present the Tumbleweed Ranch. The property is a horse lover’s quiet paradise and offers the epitome of privacy and convenience along with country living without the inconvenience of driving. The rare and incredible ranch property offers approximately six acres and is in the DFW mid-cities area and minutes from Fort Worth or Dallas.
Upon entering the property, one will immediately notice the western charmed details given to the home, throughout the property, and into the barns. The property features wagon wheels, western lamps, a wind mill, a water tower, custom stone work and much more.
The early 1970s ranch style home of over 2,600 square feet boasts four bedrooms and three full baths with an updated kitchen, bar, study, formal dining, and more. The family room features a stone fireplace with built-in cabinets and windows that overlook the pool and outdoor kitchen area. Walk out the master suite and experience serenity in the gazebo while reflecting over the pasture and livestock.
Outdoors a plethora of ranch facilities include a chicken coop, storage building, hay/feed barn, miniature horse barn and main horse barn. The miniature horse barn provides a foaling stall and turn-out while the main horse barn provides eight wooden stalls, six paddocks, a loft for storage and a 30-foot-wide working aisle. The main barn includes self-contained living quarters for a ranch hand. For indoor fun, one can head to the Tumbleweed Saloon for a refreshing drink at the wet bar or host a gathering.
For additional information about the ranch, contact Lancarte at 817-229-3238.
